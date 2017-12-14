You are here

China not happy about WTO member complaints

Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 11:53 AM

[BEIJING] China on Thursday expressed its displeasure at complaints about the World Trade Organization (WTO) by member nations unhappy with how the organization functions.

The comment came after US President Donald Trump's trade chief said on Monday that the WTO is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favor of litigation, and was going too easy on wealthier developing countries such as China.

"China doesn't support some WTO members who deny the usefulness of the organization if their appeals are not satisfied", Gao Feng, a spokesman for the commerce ministry told a regular news briefing on Thursday.

The WTO failed to reach any new agreements on Wednesday, ending a three-day ministerial conference in discord in the face of stinging US criticism of the group and vetoes from other countries.

China strongly opposes some developed countries jointly placing pressure on developing nations over trade issues, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said.

REUTERS
