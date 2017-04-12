You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China slams Shanghai for environmental violations

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 14:29

42166471 - 06_04_2017 - CHINA WEATHER AIR POLLUTION.jpg
China's business hub of Shanghai has slacked off in efforts to improve the environment, levying fines too small to deter polluters, hundreds of whom have flouted closure orders, authorities said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA

[SHANGHAI] China's business hub of Shanghai has slacked off in efforts to improve the environment, levying fines too small to deter polluters, hundreds of whom have flouted closure orders, authorities said on Wednesday.

Standards had fallen and some of Shanghai's environmental work had grown "slack", an inspection team found after a month-long investigation late last year, the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) said on its website.

The environmental protection work that remains undone could hold back Shanghai's development, the ministry said.

"Shanghai's environmental protection work has had obvious successes but environmental quality remains a prominent weak point affecting the city's overall development," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

From 259 water samples tested, 88 were found unfit even for farm and industrial use, falling below the ministry's "grade V" categorisation, it said, adding that overall water quality in some districts has worsened conspicuously since 2013.

It singled out Shanghai's decision to postpone from 2016 until the decade's end a target of raising treatment standards for urban waste water, saying its plans to improve urban sewage and waste treatment had also fallen behind schedule.

Ageing landfills are still leaching into Shanghai's water supply, and trash is still being illegally dumped, it added.

Law enforcement in Shanghai, one of China's richest cities, was still inadequate, the team found, with fines too light to discourage persistent polluters. It said 800 enterprises ordered to stop production since 2013 were still operating normally.

China's local governments are proving to be one of the key battlegrounds in its "war on pollution", with many accused of turning a blind eye to environmental violations so as to protect valuable sources of revenue and jobs.

Teams of environmental inspectors have fanned out across China since last year, armed with special powers to make surprise checks and hold local leaders to account.

While there has been progress in tackling air pollution, water quality in several regions has significantly worsened, reports from such teams revealed last November.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening