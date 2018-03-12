You are here
China will defend rights but will not initiate trade war with US
Chinese Commerce Minister says trade war with the US will only 'bring disaster to China and the US and the world'
Beijing
ANY trade war with the United States will only bring disaster to the world economy, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Sunday, as Beijing stepped up its criticism on proposed metals tariffs by Washington amid fears it could shatter global growth.
After pressure
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg