China's 2017 trade surplus hits new high, but momentum likely to slow

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
CHINA'S trade surplus hit a record high last year with both exports and imports growing strongly on robust demand for Chinese products.
But analysts say the world's second-largest economy is unlikely to keep the momentum as trade tensions rise with its main economic partner
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo