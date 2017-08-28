You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's industrial profit growth cools in July

Earnings rise 16.5% in slowest expansion since April; statistics bureau cites especially high temperatures
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 05:50

Beijing

EARNINGS growth for China's industrial firms cooled in July after accelerating for three straight months, reinforcing expectations the economy will slow over coming quarters as higher lending costs and property market curbs bite.

Profits earned by China's industrial

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Fed's Mester says keep up the 'gradual' pace on rate hikes

Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first

Merkel 'out of touch', says challenger as vote nears

Smugglers' tunnel uncovered on US-Mexico border

Tillerson keeps distance from Trump's race row stance

Taliban suicide bomb attack on Afghan forces kills 13

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
4 Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28AW1XN_3057609.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore unit makes 95% of global leader's products

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28B_3057606.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

US life science company's team here developed key cloud-enabled product

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening