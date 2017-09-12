China's latest bond default raises red flags for investors

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
FOREIGNERS have been slow to warm to China's domestic bond market, the world's third-largest by value. A look at the latest corporate default may explain why.
Wuyang Construction Group Co, a builder in the eastern province of Zhejiang, defaulted on two put-able notes
