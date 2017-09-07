You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's military practises for "surprise attack" over sea near Korea

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 10:09

[BEIJING] China's air force has carried out exercises near the Korean peninsula, practising to defend against a "surprise attack" coming over the sea, Chinese state media said.

The exercises came days after North Korea's sixth, and most powerful, nuclear test fuelled global concern that the isolated nation plans more weapons tests, possibly of a long-range missile.

An anti-aircraft defence battalion held the exercises early on Tuesday, near the Bohai Sea, the innermost gulf of the Yellow Sea that separates China from the Korean peninsula, an official military website, www.81.cn, said.

Troops travelled to the site from central China before immediately beginning drills to fend off the "surprise attack" simulating real battle, it said. "The troops' rapid response capabilities and actual combat levels have effectively been tested."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was the first time certain weapons, which the website did not identify, had been used to shoot down low-altitude targets coming over the sea, www.81.cn said, without elaborating.

The drills "do not target any particular goal or country", and were part of an annual plan intended to boost the troops'capability, China's Defence Ministry said on its website late on Wednesday, in a response to media.

After weeks of rising tension over North Korea's actions, South Korea and the United States have been discussing the deployment of aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.

China is deeply suspicious of any US-backed military build-up in the region, and has repeatedly expressed anger at the deployment of a US anti-missile defence system in South Korea.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China's widening trade surplus remains a red flag for Trump

Draghi kicks off the QE exit debate he has long sought to avoid

May's Brexit battle returns to parliament

South Korea deploys US anti-missile launchers amid clashes with protesters

US pushes oil embargo on North Korea, takes aim at Kim Jong Un

Russia-linked Facebook accounts stoked US divisions

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening