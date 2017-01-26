You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese billions fail to sway Taiwan's last allies in Africa

Burkina Faso and Swaziland say they have no plans to switch allegiances and break ties with Taipei
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50

Johannesburg

TAIWAN'S last two African allies have no plans to switch allegiances and break ties with Taipei as Beijing tries to woo the self-ruled island's diplomatic partners.

Burkina Faso won't cut relations with Taiwan despite people and companies with links to China offering

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening