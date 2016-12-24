You are here
Chinese media warns of showdown after Trump's trade adviser pick
Peter Navarro, economist who has urged a hard line against China, to head a new White House National Trade Council
Beijing
CHINESE state media on Friday expressed alarm and warned of a "showdown with the US" after president-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line against China, to head a new White House National Trade Council.
The Ministry of Commerce
