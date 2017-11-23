You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coeure expects ECB rate guidance to gain prominence as QE ends

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 3:08 PM

file6xn7vz68w6e17uakale.jpg
European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker Benoit Coeure said he expects policy makers to change their guidance on monetary policy next year, focusing on interest rates more than bond purchases as officials become more optimistic that inflation is back on track.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker Benoit Coeure said he expects policy makers to change their guidance on monetary policy next year, focusing on interest rates more than bond purchases as officials become more optimistic that inflation is back on track.

The ECB says borrowing costs won't rise until well after bond purchases stop, and reinforces that expectation by promising to keep buying debt until inflation is on a sustained path toward its goal. That link between quantitative easing and inflation could be loosened before September, when the program is currently scheduled to end, Coeure said.

"I expect this link to change when the Governing Council is sufficiently confident that net asset purchases are less needed for inflation to return toward 2 percent in a sustainable way," he told Handelsblatt in an interview release on Tuesday.

"We were not ready to make that change in October, but I expect it will come at some point between now and September 2018."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Governing Council decided last month to halve the pace of monthly asset purchases to 30 billion euros (S$47.84 billion), starting January, in a move widely interpreted as signalling that the program will stop late next year.

Policy makers are now likely to make multiple small adjustments to their forward guidance rather than any major change in language as they lay the ground for the end of the plan, according to euro-area officials familiar with the thinking of policy makers.

Chief economist Peter Praet said last week that guidance will focus increasingly on interest rates as the end of quantitative easing nears.

Timing vs. Substance

"I expect our interest-rate guidance to gain importance over time, up to a point where the delinking" will become possible, Mr Coeure told Handelsblatt.

"Some members thought it would be possible now, while others thought that it would only be possible later. In my view, the discussion is more about the timing than the substance."

While the ECB currently states that bond buying will be prolonged again if the outlook for inflation worsens, Mr Coeure said it is a "logical conclusion" to hope that no more will be needed.

"The economic environment is improving, price pressures are building up and we've become less reliant on our monthly net purchases," he said. "So we can be hopeful that the October extension was the last one."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US jobless claims fall as record run persists

UK predicts worse growth and earmarks cash for hard Brexit

US core capital goods orders post biggest drop in a year

EU lifts Britain out of special budget supervision

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

25 trade associations and chambers come under one roof to help companies grow

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening