Consumer prices rise for fifth month

This strengthens the Federal Reserve's case to keep raising interest rates this year
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 05:50

Washington

THE cost of living in the US climbed for a fifth month on the back of shelter and fuel prices, pushing inflation closer to the Federal Reserve's goal.

The consumer price index rose 0.3 per cent in December, matching the median projection of economists, after a 0.2 per

