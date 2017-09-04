You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Corporate Australia raises wages in Q2, but inventories a drag

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 11:23

[SYDNEY] Australian companies doled out the biggest increase in wages and salaries in two years last quarter in a promising boost to consumer spending power, though a rundown in inventories likely dragged on overall economic growth.

Monday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gross company profits dipped 4.5 per cent in the second quarter, from a gain of 6 per cent in the first when earnings scaled record levels. Mining suffered a fall of more than 15 per cent at pre-tax level.

But wages and salaries rose 1.2 per cent, or A$1.6 billion (S$1.73 billion) , in the three months to June in a sign that businesses are finally willing to share their fortunes with workers.

Household consumption accounts for about 57 per cent of Australia's gross domestic product, so workers having more money to spend is a positive development.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There are also more people in work. Separate data out on Monday showed job advertisements climbed two per cent in August, a sixth straight month of gains suggesting the strong pick up in employment seen so far this year could run for a while yet.

In all, corporate Australia seems to be in good shape.

An analysis by stockbroker CommSec shows 91 per cent of 139 companies that reported full-year results in August posted a profit.

While revenues are up only 6.5 per cent on a year ago, profits have shot up over 62.9 per cent and cash holdings have jumped 27 per cent.

The reporting season has also revealed a more confident Australia Inc.

For just the third results period since 2012 capital expenditure was guided higher.

The upgrades are big and broad based, according to Credit Suisse.

A measure of Australian business conditions and confidence were at its highest since early 2008, a survey showed last month, as company profits and employment stayed strong.

The revival was badly needed as capital expenditure was a heavy drag on the economy last year.

Figures on gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday are forecast to show growth of 0.8 per cent in Australia's A$1.7 trillion economy, bouncing from a sluggish 0.3 per cent in the March quarter.

Such an outcome would extend the country's remarkable run of 26 years without a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarterly constractions for GDP.

Yet annual growth is still seen at a tepid 1.9 per cent.

One drag on growth last quarter was business inventories, which fell 0.4 per cent when analysts had looked for a small rise.

The pullback looked to have taken around 0.7 percentage points from GDP growth in the quarter, though it also meant a bounce was likely this quarter as firms re-stocked.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been predicting an acceleration in growth toward three per cent over the next couple of years, as a long slump in mining investment eases and high prices for key commodity exports percolate through the economy.

The central bank holds its September policy meeting on Tuesday and is considered certain to keep interest rates at 1.5 per cent, where they have been since August last year.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Taiwan August exports seen rising again, inflation to quicken: poll

China warns mild, humid winter weather could make smog worse

Xi says China will give 500m yuan for Brics cooperation plan

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

French President Macron's popularity slumps: poll

Merkel faces toxic diesel issue at air quality meet

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening