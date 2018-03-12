You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 6:30 AM

BP_Raul Castro_120318_16.jpg
The new members of the National Assembly will be tasked with choosing a successor to 86-year-old President Raul Castro when he steps down next month.
PHOTO: AFP

[HAVANA] Cubans voted on Sunday to ratify a new National Assembly, a key step in a process leading to the elevation of a new president, the first in nearly 60 years from outside the Castro family.

The new members of the National Assembly will be tasked with choosing a successor to 86-year-old President Raul Castro when he steps down next month.

Castro voted in the southeastern province of Santiago de Cuba while his first vice-president and likely successor, Miguel Diaz-Canel, cast his ballot in the central Santa Clara province.

"The triumphal march of the revolution will continue," Mr Diaz-Canel said after voting, promising "peace, liberty, independence and the sovereignty of the people will endure."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Raul Castro took over in 2006 from his ailing brother Fidel, who had governed since seizing power during the 1959 revolution.

Eight million Cubans are expected to turn out to ratify 605 candidates for an equal number of seats in the Assembly, a process shorn of suspense and unique to the Communist-run Caribbean island nation.

"They're the most important elections of recent years, because we are going to vote for new people who will govern from then on," day-care centre guardian Ramon Perez told AFP.

Sunday's general election is the first since the death in 2016 of Fidel Castro, and marks the beginning of major change at the top in Cuba.

The change "will be a challenge but it's the natural law of life. We get old and have to retire," said retired lieutenant colonel Rigoberto Celorio, 82.

"This is the right moment," he added. "Raul will stay on as first secretary of the Communist Party, so whoever comes out of the process will be well oriented." Candidates may be either members of the Cuban Communist Party or not, and may also belong to trade unions or be students.

"The designation of candidates is based on merit, abilities and the commitment of the people," Raul Castro said when he announced the elections last year.

"Nobody exchanges promises for votes, or boasts of his abilities to get supporters... This is the true and exceptional face of what we proudly call socialist democracy," the official daily Granma wrote.

SUCCESSION

More than half of the candidates, 322, are women.

The new National Assembly selects a 31-member Council of State, whose head is automatically president of the country.

Mr Castro had already announced that he would not be seeking a new term, although he is expected to remain head of the all-powerful Communist Party until 2021.

Diaz-Canel, 57, is widely expected to succeed him and is committed to guaranteeing continuity.

Born after the revolution, Diaz-Canel, an engineer, slowly climbed to the top rungs of Cuba's hierarchy over a three-decade career under Raul's mentorship.

Julio Cesar Guanche, a professor of law and history, said on the OnCuba website that the legitimacy of the country's next president would come more from "institutional performance" than personal history such as involvement in the 1959 revolution.

Turnout for the election is expected to be around 90 per cent.

Although voting is voluntary, not voting is frowned upon and going to the polls is considered an act of sovereignty and of "revolutionary affirmation." The final results will be known on Monday.

Opposition criticism of the process centres around the fact that the president is not chosen in direct elections.

Cuban dissident Rosa Maria Paya, of the Cuba Decide movement, wants a referendum on modifying the island's government system and says her group will be watching for signs "of rejection of the electoral process, in which in reality we cannot elect" anyone.

Cubans who want to demonstrate opposition typically spoil their ballots.

The Otro18 opposition movement is also calling for change.

"The citizens do not participate in the choice or the election of the president and we think it's a decisive moment for the citizens to push a request" to change the electoral system, said Manuel Costa Morua, Otro18's leader.

AFP

Government & Economy

White House to help arm school staff: officials

Kim Jong-un wants to sign peace treaty with Trump: report

Germany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade

Trump considers ex-Microsoft executive as top economic adviser

Hong Kong democrats struggle to recapture lost ground in by-elections

China's parliament abolishes two-term limit on presidency

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
3 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Bank of Singapore hires Anthony Simcic as managing director of international team
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's stake in Capitol Singapore for S$129.6m in cash

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening