Nine in 10 establishments continued to pay retrenchment benefits to eligible employees, a statement by Ministry of Manpower said on Thursday.

Government defers launch of commercial & residential site in Bidadari estate to Q1 2017

The government will defer the launch of a commercial and residential site in Bidadari Estate along Upper Serangoon Road. The site was slated for launch this month under the confirmed list of the second-half 2016 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

Shareholders of Vard Holdings have till Jan 12 to accept offer by Fincantieri subsidiary

Shipbuilding group Fincantieri's wholly owned subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas SpA has extended the closing date for the voluntary conditional cash offer for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of offshore vessel builder Vard Holdings, Vard said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

ASL Marine seeks to extend maturity date of its notes, amend interest rates payable

Shipbuilder and vessel charterer ASL Marine Holdings is seeking approval from note holders to extend the maturity date of its notes for three years, it said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

Felda secures Malaysian govt financing for Eagle High stake purchase

Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has secured government financing to fund its US$505.4 million purchase of a minority stake in Indonesian palm oil firm PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk ,state news agency Bernama reported.

Spackman Entertainment unit's Korean film Master breaks even in 8 days

Crime-action film Master, produced by Spackman Entertainment Group's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Zip Cinema Co Ltd, surpassed the film's breakeven point within eight days of its official release on Dec 21, the entertainment production company announced on Thursday.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks close weaker but STI stays in the black for 2016

Throughout 2016, the 2,882 level has proven troublesome for the Straits Times Index (STI), this being the point at which the index ended 2015.