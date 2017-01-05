You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 18:30

13.jpg
Singapore prosecutors slapped 16 charges on a 42-year-old former branch manager here of Swiss bank Falcon in relation to the massive probe into the fund flows involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW

Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
SINGAPORE prosecutors slapped 16 charges on a 42-year-old former branch manager here of Swiss bank Falcon in relation to the massive probe into the fund flows involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in Dec, 0.2% for 2016: SRX Property
HDB resale prices slipped 0.3 per cent in December from a month ago, mainly dragged by the declines for bigger flats, flash estimates from SRX Property show.

 

Car COE premiums rise
PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose in the first bidding exercise of 2017, surprising some distributors.

Singapore dollar rally continues on profit taking
THE Singapore dollar continued to rebound on Thursday in line with other currencies, reaching S$1.43 as US dollar profit taking gathers momentum.

GLP confirms talks on possible sale
Global Logistic Properties (GLP) is in preliminary talks on a possible sale of the company, the warehouse developer announced on Thursday, confirming media reports.

CapitaLand to appear before London courts over dispute with UK art gallery
SINGAPORE property giant CapitaLand is locked in a legal dispute with a 100-year-old London art gallery - in a case that has been described as one that pits profits against the arts.


The STI Today

Singapore shares close higher for third straight day
WHAT a difference a year makes - in the first three trading sessions of 2016, the Straits Times Index (STI) plunged 78 points or 2.7 per cent to 2,804, sending analysts scrambling to determine where the downside support might lie.

 

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening