Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe

SINGAPORE prosecutors slapped 16 charges on a 42-year-old former branch manager here of Swiss bank Falcon in relation to the massive probe into the fund flows involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in Dec, 0.2% for 2016: SRX Property

HDB resale prices slipped 0.3 per cent in December from a month ago, mainly dragged by the declines for bigger flats, flash estimates from SRX Property show.

Car COE premiums rise

PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose in the first bidding exercise of 2017, surprising some distributors.

Singapore dollar rally continues on profit taking

THE Singapore dollar continued to rebound on Thursday in line with other currencies, reaching S$1.43 as US dollar profit taking gathers momentum.

GLP confirms talks on possible sale

Global Logistic Properties (GLP) is in preliminary talks on a possible sale of the company, the warehouse developer announced on Thursday, confirming media reports.

CapitaLand to appear before London courts over dispute with UK art gallery

SINGAPORE property giant CapitaLand is locked in a legal dispute with a 100-year-old London art gallery - in a case that has been described as one that pits profits against the arts.



Singapore shares close higher for third straight day

WHAT a difference a year makes - in the first three trading sessions of 2016, the Straits Times Index (STI) plunged 78 points or 2.7 per cent to 2,804, sending analysts scrambling to determine where the downside support might lie.