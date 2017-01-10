Resale prices of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent month on month in December 2016 based on SRX Property's flash estimate. This follows a 0.5 per cent gain in November 2016. ST PHOTO



Resale prices of condos rose 0.4% m-o-m in Dec: SRX

RESALE prices of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent month on month in December 2016 based on SRX Property's flash estimate. This follows a 0.5 per cent gain in November 2016.

ISOTeam wins S$22.7m worth of new building maintenance projects

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance firm ISOTeam on Tuesday announced that it has secured S$22.7 million worth of new projects in the new year.

SCAL makes recommendations for Budget 2017

MEASURES to help reduce business costs, introduce separate provisions for workplace safety and health in government contracts, and prepare the industry for Singapore's future economy were among the recommendations made by the Singapore Contractors Association (SCAL) for Budget 2017.

CapitaLand signs mall management contract in Xi'an, China

CAPITALAND Mall Asia said on Tuesday that it has inked a shopping mall management contract in Xi'an, its second in western China within a span of five months.

Crowdfunding platform CoAssets incorporates real estate subsidiary

COASSETS, a Singapore-founded startup listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, said on Tuesday that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, CoAssets Real Estate (Care), as part of the company's growth strategy.

O&M signs 3-year partnership with EDB to enhance modern marketing services

MARKETING communications company Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) said on Tuesday that it will partner the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) on a three-year strategic initiative to enhance modern marketing services.

The STI Today

STI regains 3,000 mark lost in Nov 2015

The Straits Times Index enjoyed a sixth consecutive rise on Tuesday, gaining 24.48 points at 3,006.02, making it the first time since early November 2015 that it closed above 3,000