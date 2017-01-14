You are here

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 18:30

Former Singapore banker Yeo Jiawei, accused of laundering money linked to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal, used a tax haven company as part of an US$8.2 million (S$11.6 million ) plus splurge on property in Australia's Gold Coast, The Guardian has reported.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore retail sales up 1.1% in Nov on surge in car sales

Singapore retail sales were up 1.1 per cent in November 2016, compared to the same month a year ago, data released by the Department of Statistics on Friday showed.

 

 

Loans growth at OCBC's Chongqing branch triples y-o-y in Nov

OCBC said on Friday that loans growth at its Chongqing branch (operated by wholly owned subsidiary OCBC Wing Hang China) had tripled year-on-year in November 2016 as a result of increased business activity.

Malaysian restaurant chain PappaRich said to mull Singapore IPO

PappaRich Malaysia Sdn, a food chain selling local cuisine from nasi lemak to curry laksa noodles, is considering a Singapore initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings warns of loss for Q4

CNMC Goldmine Holdings expects to report a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016, due to unrealised foreign exchange losses and a fall in revenue as a result of lower ore grades.

 

STI gains 1% on Friday, 2% for the week

It was a Trump reflationary play that helped the Straits Times Index on Tuesday regain the 3,000 mark lost since early November 2015, and it was Trump-related disappointment that dragged the STI below that level two days later on Thursday.

