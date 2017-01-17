Ravi Menon, managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said on Monday that economic restructuring remained "work-in-progress".

Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon

MR Ravi Menon, managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said on Monday that economic restructuring remained "work-in-progress".

Foreign-cars to pay reciprocal road charge when entering Singapore: LTA

FROM February 15, 2017, all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) of S$6.40 per-entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.

Singaporeans' inflation expectation inches up to 2.7% on global trade headwind fears

THE median one-year-ahead headline inflation (or CPI-All Items inflation) inched up to 2.7 per cent compared with its five-year low of 2.63 per cent recorded in September 2016, the latest quarterly survey for the Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations (SInDEx) showed.

Developers' private homes sales slide to 367 units in Dec

DEVELOPERS sold 367 private homes in December 2016, less than half the 860 private homes that they sold in November 2016 but close to the 384 units that they moved in December 2015.

ST Aerospace bags orders worth S$840m in Q4 of 2016

ACCORDING to ST Engineering, these new contracts range from line and airframe maintenance to component repair and overhaul.

Sterling plunges after Britain hints at 'hard Brexit'

Sterling plunged in Asian trade on Monday on speculation Britain may be heading towards a clean break with the EU, ahead of a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May on her Brexit strategy.

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish weaker after fall in Dow futures

A 50-point loss in the Dow futures contract that indicated Wall Street might struggle to make gains on Monday led to selling here with the the Straits Times Index finishing 11.95 points lower at 3,013.12 in thin volume of 2.8 billion units worth S$818 million.