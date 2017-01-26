You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 18:30

Local employment in Singapore grew modestly in 2016, while foreign employment contracted, the Ministry of Manpower said on Thursday.
Singapore sees lowest total employment growth since 2003: MOM

Singapore's December factory output surges 21.3% year-on-year

Singapore's manufacturing output surged 21.3 per cent year-on-year in December, posting its best monthly performance in two years, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Thursday.

Rise in resident unemployment, redundancies in Singapore a concern: NTUC

The increase in resident unemployment and redundancies in Singapore is a concern, NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Patrick Tay posted on Facebook following the advance release of the 2016 labour report.

URA private home price index slips 0.5% q-o-q in Q4 2016; rental index also slides

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's price index for private homes fell 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 over the previous quarter. This was a smaller decline compared with the 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop in Q3 2016.

Office, retail rents down over 8% in 2016; office vacancies jump to 11.1%: URA

Rents and prices of commercial space in Singapore fell by a faster clip in 2016 compared to 2015, with office vacancies shooting up to a four-year high since Q1 2012.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 11.84 points higher on Thursday

Bouyed by US President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda, Singapore shares closed 11.84 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 3,051.78, led by DBS Bank, Singtel and OCBC Bank.

