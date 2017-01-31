Bank lending in Singapore rose 1.1 per cent in December 2016 from the month before, compared to the 0.4 per cent growth in November, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday showed. The lift was mainly from stronger business lending.

Bank lending in Singapore up 1.1% in Dec

Bank lending in Singapore rose 1.1 per cent in December 2016 from the month before, compared to the 0.4 per cent growth in November, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday showed.

Services sector's outlook gloomy for H1, manufacturers marginally upbeat

A net weighted balance of 14 per cent of firms in Singapore's services sector expects worse business conditions for January to June 2017, compared with July-December 2016, the Department of Statistics said in a report on Tuesday.

EDB board gets five new members

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will get five new board members with effect from Feb 1, 2017, after the terms of three members ended on Jan 31, 2017.

Singapore's gaming revenues likely flat this year: Fitch

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a report on Tuesday that it expects gaming revenues in Singapore to remain at about US$4 billion in 2017 as the high roller or VIP segment remains weak.

Commodities broker OTC Global Holdings opens Singapore office

Commodities brokerage OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) said on Monday it had opened a new office in Singapore as it seeks to expand its market share in the Asian market, a growing part of the global commodity trade.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 18 points lower on Tuesday

THE shaky start to the US markets this week spilled over to Asian bourses, with Singapore shares closing lower on the first day of trading after the Chinese New Year weekend.