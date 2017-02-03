SINGAPORE'S three local banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - have emerged as the top 3 Asean bank brands in a global ranking of the top 500 bank brands.

Ezra may write down US$170m investment in Emas Chiyoda, flags "going concern issue"

Ezra Holdings, which is struggling to meet its debt obligations, warned on Friday that it may need to write down US$170 million in relation to its investment in Emas Chiyoda Subsea, flagging at the same time it will be faced with "a going concern issue" if restructuring options are not completed in a timely manner.

SIA Engineering's Q3 profit rises 6.5%

SIA Engineering Company on Friday reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year bump in net profit to S$52.6 million for Q3 FY16/17, while revenue decreased 1.1 per cent to S$272.3 million.

GLP receives proposals from parties including CEO Mei and director Fang

Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said it has received various non-binding proposals from a number of parties, which include its CEO Ming Z Mei and non-executive director Fang Fenglei.

New Silkroutes to buy 80% stake in US broker-dealer for US$14.4m

New Silkroutes Group (NSG), which gets the bulk of its revenue from oil trading, has inked a deal to buy 80 per cent of a small New York broker-dealer and investment bank, CG Capital Markets, for US$14.4 million, it said Friday morning in a Singapore Exchange filing.

Morningstar gets financial adviser's licence

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted a financial adviser's licence to Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore, Morningstar said in a press release on Friday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower on Friday; STI down 0.8% for the week

Throughout the week, the Straits Times Index (STI) moved in near-perfect lockstep with the Dow futures while punters expended their energies on penny stocks.