Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 18:30

24638796 - 03_07_2012 - hxosim.jpg
Singapore's Ron Sim, who is also OSIM's founder, executive chairman and chief executive officer.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
OSIM International, which was delisted from the Singapore Exchange last August, has re-emerged as V3 Group which is seeking a listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Sabana Reit to hold EGM on April 28
SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Thursday issued a notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set to take place on April 28, 2017.

 

More help for Singapore PMET jobseekers
TWO overseas private-sector placement providers have been appointed by Workforce Singapore (WSG) to provide career-matching services targeted at local PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobseekers under a two-year pilot scheme. 

OCBC chairman asked for lower fees in light of difficult economic environment
AN OCBC Bank spokeswoman said the fees for the rest of the 11-member board remained unchanged.

HDB resale prices up 0.3% in March; volume increases by 75.4% 
RESALE prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats rose 0.3 per cent in March compared to February 2017, while resale volume surged.

SIA, Ethiopian Airlines to expand codeshare agreement from June 1
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and Ethiopian Airlines will expand their codeshare agreement from June 1 to offer passengers seamless connectivity between Asia and Africa.

Singapore stocks finish weaker in response to Wall Street's Wednesday reversal 
THE Straits Times Index on Thursday slipped 0.96 of a point to 3,175.59 in weak trading following the sudden jitters on Wall Street on Wednesday when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed a 200-point rise to close in the red.

 

