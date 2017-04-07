Singapore's Ron Sim, who is also OSIM's founder, executive chairman and chief executive officer.

Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong

OSIM International, which was delisted from the Singapore Exchange last August, has re-emerged as V3 Group which is seeking a listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Sabana Reit to hold EGM on April 28

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Thursday issued a notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set to take place on April 28, 2017.

More help for Singapore PMET jobseekers

TWO overseas private-sector placement providers have been appointed by Workforce Singapore (WSG) to provide career-matching services targeted at local PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobseekers under a two-year pilot scheme. sentifi.com Market voices on:

OCBC chairman asked for lower fees in light of difficult economic environment

AN OCBC Bank spokeswoman said the fees for the rest of the 11-member board remained unchanged.

HDB resale prices up 0.3% in March; volume increases by 75.4%

RESALE prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats rose 0.3 per cent in March compared to February 2017, while resale volume surged.

SIA, Ethiopian Airlines to expand codeshare agreement from June 1

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and Ethiopian Airlines will expand their codeshare agreement from June 1 to offer passengers seamless connectivity between Asia and Africa.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker in response to Wall Street's Wednesday reversal

THE Straits Times Index on Thursday slipped 0.96 of a point to 3,175.59 in weak trading following the sudden jitters on Wall Street on Wednesday when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed a 200-point rise to close in the red.