THE Attorney-General Chambers said it has filed a Criminal Reference with the Court of Appeal on Monday to reinstate the original convictions of the six leaders of City Harvest Church.

AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict

THE Attorney-General Chambers said it has filed a Criminal Reference with the Court of Appeal on Monday to reinstate the original convictions of the six leaders of City Harvest Church (CHC).

ST Kinetics to develop autonomous buses, self-driving shuttles

ST Kinetics will develop two autonomous buses and four self-driving shuttles in Singapore in its first major non-defence venture. sentifi.com Market voices on:

Former Hougang HUDC estate Rio Casa up for en bloc sale

RIO Casa, a former HUDC (Housing and Urban Development Company) estate, was on Monday put up for collective sale by its marketing agent, Knight Frank Singapore.

SPH launches bilingual portal for SMEs

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is launching a portal for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Tuesday, as a one-stop shop for SME-related news and features from its publications and to build an online community of SMEs.

Broker's take: OCBC advises CWT shareholders to accept HNA's offer

SHAREHOLDERS of CWT should accept the takeover offer by Hong Kong-listed HNA Holding, OCBC Investment Research said on Monday.

Spackman issues positive profit guidance for Q1 FY2017

SPACKMAN Entertainment Group issued a positive profit guidance that it expects to report a net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2017 versus a net loss in the previous corresponding period.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close broadly weaker despite STI's rise

The Straits Times Index (STI) moved within a narrow band on Monday, eventually finishing 4.18 points higher at 3,181.45.