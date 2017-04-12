Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for passenger cars continue to rise, inching up in the first bidding exercise of April despite what some dealers say is a weak market.

COE premiums for cars slightly up

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for passenger cars continue to rise, inching up in the first bidding exercise of April despite what some dealers say is a weak market.

Singapore private-home and condo rents slip 1%, HDB flat rents down 0.5% in March

Rentals for non-landed private homes and HDB (Housing & Development Board) flats eased in March 2017 over the previous month, show the latest flash estimates released by SRX Property on Wednesday morning. sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore February retail sales slip 2.5%

Singapore's retail sales slipped slightly by 2.5 per cent in February 2017 compared to a year ago.

Another HUDC estate Eunosville launched for collective sale at S$643m-S$653m

Owners of 330-unit Eunosville, a former HUDC estate, has put up the estate for collective sale - the third such launch this year.

Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders

Rickmers Maritime, a Singapore-listed trust that operates container ships, said it would be wound up after it was unable to reach an agreement with its lenders to restructure its debt or raise new equity.

Singapore financial institutions ink partnership deals with Shanghai firms

Nine memoranda of understanding were signed on Wednesday between Singapore and Shanghai financial institutions and corporates. The signings were part of the third Singapore-Shanghai Financial Forum (SSFF) organised in Singapore, and held by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with the Shanghai Municipal Financial Services Office.

Broker's take: Schroders sees long-term returns from Singapore Reits

Investors seeking a sustainable income source should consider Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) as part of their investment portfolio, Schroders suggested on Wednesday.

SGX partners China bank to raise Singapore capital market's profile

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) to raise the profile of Signapore's capital market.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 11 points on Wednesday

Singapore shares tracked the Dow futures into positive territory, wiping out losses earlier in the day even as fear of geopolitical risks continued to weigh on investor sentiment.