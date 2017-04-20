Gold prices' recent rally on geopolitical concerns is not likely to be sustained to the end of the year, said Barnabas Gan, OCBC Bank economist.

Gold to end 2017 lower at US$1,200/oz: OCBC forecaster

GOLD prices' recent rally on geopolitical concerns is not likely to be sustained to the end of the year, said Barnabas Gan, OCBC Bank economist.

Norwegian to launch low-cost Singapore-London flights in Sept

LOW-COST airline Norwegian plans to start non-stop flights between Singapore's Changi Airport and London Gatwick Airport on Sept 28 this year, Changi Airport Group said in a release on Thursday.

SGX Q3 profit down 6.8% amid derivatives decline

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) saw net profit decline 6.8 per cent to S$83.1 million in its fiscal third quarter on lower derivatives volumes.

Keppel Corp posts rise in Q1 profit

CONGLOMERATE Keppel Corp's first-quarter net profit rose 23.7 per cent to S$260.4 million from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

GIC, Mapletree fuel student housing spree in bid to spur returns

GIC Pte and Mapletree Investments Pte are going back to school. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and the city-state-based real estate investor helped fuel a record US$16.2 billion of student-housing acquisitions last year.

Frasers Centrepoint's Aussie arm seals deals on Sydney hotel, commercial space

THE Australian arm of Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Limited, together with a joint venture partner in a Sydney Central Park development, has entered into option agreements with an impact investment fund on the sale of a hotel and commercial space in a Central Park precinct.

Ziwo associate, partners to invest 10m yuan in electric-vehicle chargers venture

AN associate company of mainboard-listed Ziwo Holdings and its partners will invest 10 million yuan (S$2 million) in a joint venture to build electric-vehicle chargers for sale in Sichuan and other provinces in southern China.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish 0.37% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE equities finally broke the four-day losing streak to close higher on Thursday, led by a rally in banking stocks.