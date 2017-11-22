You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Temasek Holdings' deemed interest in StarHub, Singapore's second largest telco after Singtel, has been reduced to 55.97 per cent, from 56.02 per cent.
Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
DBS Group Holdings sold 900,000 shares of StarHub, Singapore's second-largest telco after SingTel, for about S$2.45 million on Nov 13, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

Keppel unit's partner sues to block 2.9b yuan sale of China marina stake
KEPPEL CORP's planned 2.9 billion yuan (S$593 million) disposal of its stake in a China marina project is being blocked for now by the minority shareholder of that project through legal proceedings in Singapore.

 

Tencent beats Jack Ma's Alibaba to become first Asian company valued over US$500b
CHINA'S Tencent just became the first Asian company to crack the illustrious US$500 billion club.

Halcyon Agri to acquire commodities trader RCMA's polymer division for up to US$33.8m
IN a deal worth up to US$33.8 million, mainboard-listed natural rubber supplier Halcyon Agri has announced an agreement with commodities trader RCMA Group to acquire the assets and entities of the latter's polymer division.

IE Singapore ties up with South Korea's Gyeonggi province in tech start-ups, wholesale trade, logistics
MORE partnerships in technology startups, wholesale distribution and logistics between Singapore companies and South Korean firms is the target of a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) inked on Tuesday between IE Singapore and Korean province Gyeonggi, host to many world-class companies like Hyundai and Samsung.

Cheung Woh sells entire stake in Jiangsu Tysan Precision, exits China car market
CHEUNG Woh Technologies, a manufacturer of precision components in hard drives, said on Monday it has entered into two sale and purchase agreements to offload its entire 31.34 per cent stake in Jiangsu Tysan Precision Engineering to Chinese companies Changshushi Zhongjin Industrial Investment Co Ltd and Changshushi Xuhong Trading Co Ltd in a deal worth 68 million yuan (S$13.95 million). 

Singapore real estate jumps from near bottom to third place in investment prospects: ULI, PwC survey
SINGAPORE property has gone from near the bottom in investment prospects within the Asia-Pacific region to third place, according to this year's Emerging Trends in Real Estate Asia Pacific 2018 report, a real estate forecast published by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and PwC.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 1.09% on Tuesday
TUESDAY saw the third straight day of gains on the local bourse, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing up by 36.79 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 3,423.38.

 

Government & Economy

Saudi wealth fund is said to take over Riyadh Financial Hub

Japan eyes extra budget of more than US$18b

US existing home sales increase more than expected

Higher UK borrowing underscores budget headache for UK's finance minister

Apple removes several apps, including Skype, in China

Trudeau replaces Trump as biggest obstacle to Pacific Trade Pact

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

US existing home sales increase more than expected

