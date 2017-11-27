Nine in 10 global employees (91 per cent) feel that it is a personal responsibility to keep up with the best work practices through learning and development opportunities, according to the latest report by staffing firm Randstad.

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

BUSINESS receipts for the services sector in Singapore grew 6.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a year ago, reflecting an improved global outlook and a strengthening economy.

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market

IT'S been a banner year for Asia's dollar-bond market, with an unprecedented pace of sales and dozens of debut issuers. But in Singapore, one of the region's main financial hubs, there's a note of gloom among its fund managers.

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

A NEW Professional Conversion Programme rolled out at United Overseas Bank (UOB) on Monday is a good signal that the financial services sector is serious about upgrading staff skills in the face of change, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said on Monday.

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

STARHUB and Finnish telecommunications company Nokia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Nov 27 to co-develop and launch commercial IoT (Internet of Things) applications and services in Singapore.

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

SINGAPORE'S largest employer - the Civil Service - will be giving its workers a slightly bigger year-end bonus this year as a result of the improving economy.

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 5.79 points to 3,436.36.