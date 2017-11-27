You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 6:30 PM

w4.jpg
Nine in 10 global employees (91 per cent) feel that it is a personal responsibility to keep up with the best work practices through learning and development opportunities, according to the latest report by staffing firm Randstad.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad
NINE in 10 global employees (91 per cent) feel that it is a personal responsibility to keep up with the best work practices through learning and development opportunities, according to the latest report by staffing firm Randstad.

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3
BUSINESS receipts for the services sector in Singapore grew 6.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a year ago, reflecting an improved global outlook and a strengthening economy.

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
IT'S been a banner year for Asia's dollar-bond market, with an unprecedented pace of sales and dozens of debut issuers. But in Singapore, one of the region's main financial hubs, there's a note of gloom among its fund managers.

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme
A NEW Professional Conversion Programme rolled out at United Overseas Bank (UOB) on Monday is a good signal that the financial services sector is serious about upgrading staff skills in the face of change, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore
STARHUB and Finnish telecommunications company Nokia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Nov 27 to co-develop and launch commercial IoT (Internet of Things) applications and services in Singapore. 

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better
SINGAPORE'S largest employer - the Civil Service - will be giving its workers a slightly bigger year-end bonus this year as a result of the improving economy.

 

 

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Monday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 5.79 points to 3,436.36.

 

Government & Economy

Trade high on Trudeau's agenda for visit to China next week

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

ECB sticks with thrust of bad-loan plan amid Italian opposition

Early China indicators signal economy cooled in November

Two bodies, possibly North Korean, found on Japan coast

Japan plans extra budget of US$24-26b for fiscal 2017: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening