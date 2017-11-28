You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Temasek Holdings is exploring a sale of its stake in Asian drug distributor Zuellig Pharma, people familiar with the matter said.
Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale
TEMASEK Holdings is exploring a sale of its stake in Asian drug distributor Zuellig Pharma, people familiar with the matter said.

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
THE Goods and Services Tax (GST) is likely to be raised by two percentage points in Budget 2018 as Singapore's spending needs continue to grow, according to DBS senior economist Irvin Seah.

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor
FULLERTON Healthcare Corporation announced on Tuesday that Ping An Capital Co and related parties has led an investment of more than 800 million yuan (S$163.25 million) in the company, effectively becoming its second largest shareholder.

Singapore's completed condo prices up 0.6% in October from September: NUS
PRICES of completed private apartments and condos in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent in October compared to the previous month.

Cathay to focus on property business, lend iconic name to mm2 Asia's Singapore cinema operations
WITH the sale of the historic Cathay cinema chain and brand, the parent Cathay Organisation will now focus on its property business, said managing director Choo Meileen on Tuesday.

Competition Commission fines companies for rigging F1 tender
THE Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has fined a number of companies for colluding to rig tenders called for the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix and for an international school. 

Singapore shares close 0.2% up on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.2 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 5.99 points to 3,442.35.

 

Credit Suisse's Thiam bullish on economy as regions grow in sync

Water, electricity, McDonald's: Gazans hope for reconciliation

China to set up system to monitor its firms overseas

BOJ returns to net profit on weak yen, surge in ETF holdings

BOE's Carney says wants clarity on CEO spat at London Stock Exchange

Indonesian tycoon says he has no plans to run for president

Nov 28, 2017
Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

Nov 28, 2017
Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

Nov 28, 2017
UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

