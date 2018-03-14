Private-sector economists have raised Singapore's 2018 economic growth forecast for the second consecutive time, expecting growth of 3.2 per cent, up from an earlier prediction of 3.0 per cent in December.

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists have raised Singapore's 2018 economic growth forecast for the second consecutive time, expecting growth of 3.2 per cent, up from an earlier prediction of 3.0 per cent in December.

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

NOBLE Group and a group of senior creditors have signed an agreement on its proposed restructuring plan, the company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday morning.

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

UBER Singapore on Wednesday launched UberCommute, a carpooling service designed for drivers to pick up riders who are going the same way.

160 banks in Singapore commit to inclusive hiring, to assess tech impact on jobs

SOME 160 banks under the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) will adhere to a new set of HR (human resources) practices that calls for banks here to be inclusive in their hiring choices, and in assessing the impact of technological changes, to re-skill their staff so they can move into new jobs.

PCS opens US$80m naphtha import facilities on Jurong Island

PCS's newest installation includes eight storage tanks totalling some 240,000 cubic metres of capacity, a 120,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) liquid berth capable of handling large vessels transporting naphtha and associated facilities.

Minbu Villa in Balestier launched for collective sale with S$145.8m reserve price

THIS translates to a land rate of S$1,355 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr). The site has a land area of 38,426 sq ft, and a gross plot ratio of 2.8.

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years

AI Lab@TOV, which operates under OCBC's fintech and innovation group, aims to drive the adoption of AI across banking services such as wealth advisory and loans financing.



Singapore shares close 0.4% down

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index snapping four straight days of gains to finish 14.3 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,539.41 on Wednesday.