Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 14, 2018

Private-sector economists have raised Singapore's 2018 economic growth forecast for the second consecutive time, expecting growth of 3.2 per cent, up from an earlier prediction of 3.0 per cent in December.
Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%
PRIVATE-SECTOR economists have raised Singapore's 2018 economic growth forecast for the second consecutive time, expecting growth of 3.2 per cent, up from an earlier prediction of 3.0 per cent in December.

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring
NOBLE Group and a group of senior creditors have signed an agreement on its proposed restructuring plan, the company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday morning.

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service
UBER Singapore on Wednesday launched UberCommute, a carpooling service designed for drivers to pick up riders who are going the same way.

160 banks in Singapore commit to inclusive hiring, to assess tech impact on jobs
SOME 160 banks under the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) will adhere to a new set of HR (human resources) practices that calls for banks here to be inclusive in their hiring choices, and in assessing the impact of technological changes, to re-skill their staff so they can move into new jobs.

PCS opens US$80m naphtha import facilities on Jurong Island
PCS's newest installation includes eight storage tanks totalling some 240,000 cubic metres of capacity, a 120,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) liquid berth capable of handling large vessels transporting naphtha and associated facilities.

Minbu Villa in Balestier launched for collective sale with S$145.8m reserve price
THIS translates to a land rate of S$1,355 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr). The site has a land area of 38,426 sq ft, and a gross plot ratio of 2.8.

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years
AI Lab@TOV, which operates under OCBC's fintech and innovation group, aims to drive the adoption of AI across banking services such as wealth advisory and loans financing. 


Singapore shares close 0.4% down
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index snapping four straight days of gains to finish 14.3 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,539.41 on Wednesday. 

 

Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, freeze Russian state assets

Rising services costs lift US producer prices in Feb

US retail sales decline for third straight month in Feb

ECB needs more evidence that inflation is rising: Draghi

More than 20 hectares to be kept aside for orchid nurseries: NParks

China's regulators compete to look tough as political pressure mounts

Mar 14, 2018
Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

Mar 14, 2018
Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

Mar 14, 2018
CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Mar 14, 2018
Mar 14, 2018
Mar 14, 2018
Mar 14, 2018
