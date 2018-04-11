You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Apr 11, 2018 - 6:30 PM

sgx.jpg

SGX to list new Indian derivatives in June; exploring Gujarat tie-up with NSE
THESE new products are intended to replace SGX's Nifty futures, which face an uncertain future after August in the wake of the decision by India's stock exchanges to stop supporting offshore derivatives linked to their benchmark indices.

Two Singapore unicorns launch Razer Game Store on Lazada
LAZADA and Razer - two Singapore unicorns - on Wednesday announced the launch of the Razer Game Store on Lazada, a new region-centric digital game store.

Singapore private apartment rents fall by 0.2% m-o-m in March: SRX flash estimates
SINGAPORE private apartment rents declined in March 2018, after three straight months of gains, even amid a pick-up in the number of units leased out.

HDB rentals dropped 0.8% in March from February but rental volume up 45.3%: SRX
HOUSING Board rentals dropped slightly in March from February, even as rental volume jumped, according to latest estimates from SRX Property released on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

PACC Offshore files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap still above SGX watch-list threshold
UNDER Singapore's listing rules, companies go on a watch list if they clock pre-tax losses for three straight years and have an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over six months. 

Spackman signs MOU with crypto-coin developer for South Korea entertainment sector
THE tie-up with South Korean cryptocurrency developer Project Talent is meant to launch utility tokens, dubbed "K Coins", that can be used for future access to Spackman products and services, such as merchandise and concerts. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Wednesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher for the fifth straight day with the key Straits Times Index finishing at 3,479.76 - up 13.4 points or 0.4 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia raises US$11b in biggest emerging market bond sale of 2018

China freezes out Tencent, Toutiao apps as crackdown widens

Japan's Abe denies involvement in land deal as scandals mount

Singapore corruption probes hit fresh low of 103 cases in 2017

Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation

China's factory inflation slows as consumer price gains ease

Editor's Choice

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade war could reduce US role as agricultural supplier: Olam

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
3 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
4 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-26T023429Z_1056223485_RC1D3FFE0D70_RTRMADP_3_UBER-GRAB.JPG
Apr 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Grab emerges as largest VC recipient in the world for Q1 2018

Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

PACC Offshore files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap still above SGX watch-list threshold

sgx.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to list new Indian derivatives in June; exploring Gujarat tie-up with NSE

Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private apartment rents fall by 0.2% m-o-m in March: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening