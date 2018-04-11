SGX to list new Indian derivatives in June; exploring Gujarat tie-up with NSE

THESE new products are intended to replace SGX's Nifty futures, which face an uncertain future after August in the wake of the decision by India's stock exchanges to stop supporting offshore derivatives linked to their benchmark indices.

Two Singapore unicorns launch Razer Game Store on Lazada

LAZADA and Razer - two Singapore unicorns - on Wednesday announced the launch of the Razer Game Store on Lazada, a new region-centric digital game store.

Singapore private apartment rents fall by 0.2% m-o-m in March: SRX flash estimates

SINGAPORE private apartment rents declined in March 2018, after three straight months of gains, even amid a pick-up in the number of units leased out.

HDB rentals dropped 0.8% in March from February but rental volume up 45.3%: SRX

HOUSING Board rentals dropped slightly in March from February, even as rental volume jumped, according to latest estimates from SRX Property released on Wednesday.

PACC Offshore files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap still above SGX watch-list threshold

UNDER Singapore's listing rules, companies go on a watch list if they clock pre-tax losses for three straight years and have an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over six months.

Spackman signs MOU with crypto-coin developer for South Korea entertainment sector

THE tie-up with South Korean cryptocurrency developer Project Talent is meant to launch utility tokens, dubbed "K Coins", that can be used for future access to Spackman products and services, such as merchandise and concerts.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Wednesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher for the fifth straight day with the key Straits Times Index finishing at 3,479.76 - up 13.4 points or 0.4 per cent.