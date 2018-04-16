The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is consulting the public on its proposed framework for regulating short-term rentals of private residential properties, which could affect home sharing platforms such as Airbnb.

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is consulting the public on its proposed framework for regulating short-term rentals of private residential properties, which could affect home sharing platforms such as Airbnb.

Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price

WITH a reserve price of S$1.18 billion, the freehold Faber Garden off Upper Thomson Road could be Singapore's largest collective sale deal this year and the second largest ever, if it succeeds.

Noble wins Elman's support after giving shareholders 15% of New Noble

NOBLE Group has won over its founder and largest shareholder Richard Elman to its restructuring plan, after tweaking the proposal to provide current shareholders 15 per cent of new equity in New Noble and agreeing to give Mr Elman a seat on the new board.

Developers' private home sales rise 86.5% to 716 units in March from previous month

DEVELOPERS sold 716 private homes in March this year - 86.5 per cent higher than the 384 units sold in February 2018, but nearly 60 per cent lower than the 1,780 units in March last year.

Construction for Singapore's end of high-speed rail expected to start in 2019

THE Land Transport Authority has called tenders for the design and construction of tunnels and associated facilities for Singapore's end of the high-speed rail project connecting with Kuala Lumpur.

Yanlord to raise debt in Singapore, HK; mandates DBS, HSBC, StanChart

TYANLORD Land Group has mandated DBS Bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, bookrunners and lead managers to raise US dollar-denominated senior notes, the property group announced on Monday.

IHH Healthcare confirms interest in Fortis but says not in talks

IHH HEALTHCARE confirmed on Monday that it has expressed interest in Fortis Healthcare but clarified that no talks have begun, in response to a Saturday report in Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Singapore shares close 0.12% lower on Monday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 4.11 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 3,497.19.