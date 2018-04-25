You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Apr 24, 2018 - 6:30 PM

cabinetshuffle8 (1).jpg

Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced the biggest shake-up of his Cabinet in recent years, involving all ministries but one. 

Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
FORENSIC accountants from RSM Corporate Advisory have found potential breaches of various Singapore laws at Trek 2000 International and the involvement of current and former senior company officers, including current chairman and chief executive Henn Tan.

Summit Power defers over US$200m Singapore IPO, citing 'market volatility'
SUMMIT Power International, the first Bangladeshi company slated to list on the Singapore Exchange, has delayed indefinitely its more than US$200 million initial public offering (IPO), the Business Times has learnt.

SLB Development, Oxley bag freehold Pei Fu Industrial Building in S$76.25m collective sale
THE transaction price, reported earlier by The Business Times, surpasses the reserve price of S$75 million, and works out to S$489 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), based on the proposed gross floor area (GFA) of 155,864 square feet (sq ft).

Singapore firms to partner German firms in manufacturing push
SINGAPORE'S manufacturing scene is about to get a boost, as new agreements were inked on Tuesday to enhance cross-country partnerships and co-innovation between German and Singapore companies.

Singapore Maritime Week 2018: PSA, CrimsonLogic unit to build digital trade platform
PSA Group CEO Tan Chong Meng said during his keynote speech at TOC Asia that the new platform called Calista, will connect the physical and non-physical elements of global supply chain in a digital ecosystem.

Employment Claims Tribunals saw 1,190 cases filed in its first year
THE State Courts said that more than 80 per cent of the cases were closed by March 31, with a majority of them concluded within six months.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close up by 0.14% on Tuesday
THE Straits Times Index edged higher by 5.02 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 3,584.56.

 

Government & Economy

Trump: "Very good chance" of a US-China trade deal

G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism

Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program

US supreme court rules for Arab Bank over human rights claims

Worrying signs China is moving backward on reforms, warns US official

Hammond beats target as UK deficit hits 16-year low

Editor's Choice

BT_20180424_JQRAZER24_3408282.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Technology

Razer sharpens e-payment focus with full ownership of MOL Global

BT_20180424_ABCD23_8_3408413.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

RIP: Annual reports on CD-ROM

BT_20180424_SWDELIVEROO24__3408495.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Consumer

Deliveroo serves up online-only eateries and menus

