Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced the biggest shake-up of his Cabinet in recent years, involving all ministries but one.

Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants

FORENSIC accountants from RSM Corporate Advisory have found potential breaches of various Singapore laws at Trek 2000 International and the involvement of current and former senior company officers, including current chairman and chief executive Henn Tan.

Summit Power defers over US$200m Singapore IPO, citing 'market volatility'

SUMMIT Power International, the first Bangladeshi company slated to list on the Singapore Exchange, has delayed indefinitely its more than US$200 million initial public offering (IPO), the Business Times has learnt.

SLB Development, Oxley bag freehold Pei Fu Industrial Building in S$76.25m collective sale

THE transaction price, reported earlier by The Business Times, surpasses the reserve price of S$75 million, and works out to S$489 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), based on the proposed gross floor area (GFA) of 155,864 square feet (sq ft).

Singapore firms to partner German firms in manufacturing push

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing scene is about to get a boost, as new agreements were inked on Tuesday to enhance cross-country partnerships and co-innovation between German and Singapore companies.

Singapore Maritime Week 2018: PSA, CrimsonLogic unit to build digital trade platform

PSA Group CEO Tan Chong Meng said during his keynote speech at TOC Asia that the new platform called Calista, will connect the physical and non-physical elements of global supply chain in a digital ecosystem.

Employment Claims Tribunals saw 1,190 cases filed in its first year

THE State Courts said that more than 80 per cent of the cases were closed by March 31, with a majority of them concluded within six months.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close up by 0.14% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index edged higher by 5.02 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 3,584.56.