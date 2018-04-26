You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

Noble hits back at Goldilocks' 'without merit' lawsuits
NOBLE Group has returned fire at Goldilocks Investment Company, blasting lawsuits its major shareholder has filed against it as "without merit" and an "intentional attempt to obfuscate, delay, derail and/or prevent" the company from implementing what is says is a do-or-die restructuring plan. 

Singapore factory output up 5.9% in March amid strong semiconductor growth
SINGAPORE'S factory output grew 5.9 per cent in March compared to a year ago, comparable to economists' predictions of a 5.7 per cent rise, according to preliminary Economic Development Board figures on Thursday.

MAS proposes guidelines to boost individual accountability at financial institutions
THE MONETARY Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking feedback on proposals to strengthen the individual accountability of senior managers and raise standards of conduct in financial institutions.

Industrial prices, rents 'relatively stable' in Q1: JTC
INDUSTRIAL prices and rentals remained relativeand rentals to stabilise in tandem with occupancy rates" as new supply begins to taper in the coming years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ryde to launch private-car hire service RydeX on May 2
For a start, RydeX will comprise two options. The first is RydeX Scheduled, which lets commuters book a ride from 10 minutes to 7 days in advance. The second is RydeEXEC, which lets commuters request luxury cars.

CapitaLand to explore investments in high-tech business park, township in Zhejiang
CAPITALAND is set to broaden its master planning and urban design capabilities in China through new strategic partnerships in China's Zhejiang province.

Midas subsidiary placed under judicial management in Jilin province, China
MIDAS Holdings subsidiary Jilin Midas Light Alloy Co has been placed under the judicial management of Jilin Gongcheng Law Firm by the People's Court of Jilin Province, the company announced on Thursday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close flat on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks stayed flat on Thursday, even as afternoon trades pushed the Straits Times Index up by 2.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,570.02.

 

Government & Economy

Opportunities for deeper collaboration between S'pore & Vietnam in clean energy, smart cities and digital economy

New board at Singapore Indian Chamber focuses on recruitment, gender diversity

Singapore Maritime Week 2018: Singapore shares its collaboration initiatives to promote sustainable shipping

Generation gap: South Koreans fear, welcome and ignore the North

Duterte greenlights 736b pesos of airport, rail projects

3 retired permanent secretaries join boards of ComfortDelGro and its subsidiaries

Editor's Choice

BT_20180426_VIHANNOVER26_3412946.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore gears up to be Asean gateway for German firms

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
3 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
4 Razer proposes to acquire MOL Global at valuation of US$100m, to expand gaming and e-payment business in South-east Asia
5 Razer sharpens e-payment focus with full ownership of MOL Global
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble hits back at Goldilocks' 'without merit' lawsuits; Elman says Goldilocks doesn't represent shareholders

BP_SGfact_260418_69.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 5.9% in March amid strong semiconductor growth

Apr 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS proposes guidelines to boost individual accountability at financial institutions

Apr 26, 2018
Real Estate

Industrial prices, rents 'relatively stable' in Q1: JTC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening