Noble hits back at Goldilocks' 'without merit' lawsuits

NOBLE Group has returned fire at Goldilocks Investment Company, blasting lawsuits its major shareholder has filed against it as "without merit" and an "intentional attempt to obfuscate, delay, derail and/or prevent" the company from implementing what is says is a do-or-die restructuring plan.

Singapore factory output up 5.9% in March amid strong semiconductor growth

SINGAPORE'S factory output grew 5.9 per cent in March compared to a year ago, comparable to economists' predictions of a 5.7 per cent rise, according to preliminary Economic Development Board figures on Thursday.

MAS proposes guidelines to boost individual accountability at financial institutions

THE MONETARY Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking feedback on proposals to strengthen the individual accountability of senior managers and raise standards of conduct in financial institutions.

Industrial prices, rents 'relatively stable' in Q1: JTC

INDUSTRIAL prices and rentals remained relativeand rentals to stabilise in tandem with occupancy rates" as new supply begins to taper in the coming years.

Ryde to launch private-car hire service RydeX on May 2

For a start, RydeX will comprise two options. The first is RydeX Scheduled, which lets commuters book a ride from 10 minutes to 7 days in advance. The second is RydeEXEC, which lets commuters request luxury cars.

CapitaLand to explore investments in high-tech business park, township in Zhejiang

CAPITALAND is set to broaden its master planning and urban design capabilities in China through new strategic partnerships in China's Zhejiang province.

Midas subsidiary placed under judicial management in Jilin province, China

MIDAS Holdings subsidiary Jilin Midas Light Alloy Co has been placed under the judicial management of Jilin Gongcheng Law Firm by the People's Court of Jilin Province, the company announced on Thursday.

SINGAPORE stocks stayed flat on Thursday, even as afternoon trades pushed the Straits Times Index up by 2.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,570.02.