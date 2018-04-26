You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Noble hits back at Goldilocks' 'without merit' lawsuits
NOBLE Group has returned fire at Goldilocks Investment Company, blasting lawsuits its major shareholder has filed against it as "without merit" and an "intentional attempt to obfuscate, delay, derail and/or prevent" the company from implementing what is says is a do-or-die restructuring plan.
Singapore factory output up 5.9% in March amid strong semiconductor growth
SINGAPORE'S factory output grew 5.9 per cent in March compared to a year ago, comparable to economists' predictions of a 5.7 per cent rise, according to preliminary Economic Development Board figures on Thursday.
MAS proposes guidelines to boost individual accountability at financial institutions
THE MONETARY Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking feedback on proposals to strengthen the individual accountability of senior managers and raise standards of conduct in financial institutions.
Industrial prices, rents 'relatively stable' in Q1: JTC
INDUSTRIAL prices and rentals remained relativeand rentals to stabilise in tandem with occupancy rates" as new supply begins to taper in the coming years.
Ryde to launch private-car hire service RydeX on May 2
For a start, RydeX will comprise two options. The first is RydeX Scheduled, which lets commuters book a ride from 10 minutes to 7 days in advance. The second is RydeEXEC, which lets commuters request luxury cars.
CapitaLand to explore investments in high-tech business park, township in Zhejiang
CAPITALAND is set to broaden its master planning and urban design capabilities in China through new strategic partnerships in China's Zhejiang province.
Midas subsidiary placed under judicial management in Jilin province, China
MIDAS Holdings subsidiary Jilin Midas Light Alloy Co has been placed under the judicial management of Jilin Gongcheng Law Firm by the People's Court of Jilin Province, the company announced on Thursday.
Corporate Earnings
- Far East Hospitality Trust's Q1 payout grows 1.1% to 0.94 cent per stapled security
- Frasers Hospitality Trust Q2 DPS falls 7.8% to 1.11 S cent
- Citic Envirotech Q1 profit more than doubles to S$39.3m
The STI today
Singapore shares close flat on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks stayed flat on Thursday, even as afternoon trades pushed the Straits Times Index up by 2.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,570.02.