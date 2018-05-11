You are here

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Retail sales dropped 1.5 per cent in March from a year ago, reversing the Chinese New Year-fueled 8.6 per cent jump enjoyed in February, as car sales continued to slump.
Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales
RETAIL sales dropped 1.5 per cent in March from a year ago, reversing the Chinese New Year-fueled 8.6 per cent jump seen in February, as car sales continued to slump.

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
GENTING Singapore's former vice president of finance, Kunye Tagi, has admitted to insider trading and has paid the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) a civil penalty of S$50,000 without court action.

Malaysia timber company Jawala lodges preliminary documents for Catalist IPO
TERMS on pricing, the size of the offering and timing have yet to be set. UOB Kay Hian is the sponsor, issue manager, underwriter and placement agent for the deal.

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers, starting Nov 15
CORPORATE service providers will soom have to take a new mandatory training and proficiency test aimed at boosting professional standards in the industry and Singapore’s reputation as an international financial and business hub.

5-year project to upgrade MRT power supply may require train service hours to be shortened: Khaw
THE renewal of the North-South and East-West Lines' (NSEWL) power supply system will be a complex project which may require MRT service hours to be shortened, so engineers have more time to do the upgrading.

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim at once, newly installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday.

Singapore shares close 0.9% higher
A RALLY in US stocks overnight Thursday pushed the Singapore stock market's key Straits Times Index up 32.58 points or 0.9 per cent to finish at 3,570.17 on Friday.

 

1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future

China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report

China again flies bombers around Taiwan

5-year project to upgrade MRT power supply may require train service hours to be shortened: Khaw

Law Ministry invites proposals to pilot business models for moneylending

Worked to the bone: South Korea's elderly

