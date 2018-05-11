Retail sales dropped 1.5 per cent in March from a year ago, reversing the Chinese New Year-fueled 8.6 per cent jump enjoyed in February, as car sales continued to slump.

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

GENTING Singapore's former vice president of finance, Kunye Tagi, has admitted to insider trading and has paid the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) a civil penalty of S$50,000 without court action.

Malaysia timber company Jawala lodges preliminary documents for Catalist IPO

TERMS on pricing, the size of the offering and timing have yet to be set. UOB Kay Hian is the sponsor, issue manager, underwriter and placement agent for the deal.

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers, starting Nov 15

CORPORATE service providers will soom have to take a new mandatory training and proficiency test aimed at boosting professional standards in the industry and Singapore’s reputation as an international financial and business hub.

5-year project to upgrade MRT power supply may require train service hours to be shortened: Khaw

THE renewal of the North-South and East-West Lines' (NSEWL) power supply system will be a complex project which may require MRT service hours to be shortened, so engineers have more time to do the upgrading.

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim at once, newly installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.9% higher

A RALLY in US stocks overnight Thursday pushed the Singapore stock market's key Straits Times Index up 32.58 points or 0.9 per cent to finish at 3,570.17 on Friday.