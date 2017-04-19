Danish court upholds extradition of daughter of ousted South Korean president's friend

A Danish court upheld an extradition order of a South Korean woman wanted for questioning in relation to the scandal that brought down president Park Geun-hye, the Public Prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

"The (district) court in Aalborg backs the Public Prosecutor's decision on the extradition of Chung Yoo-ra to South Korea," said a spokesman for the prosecutor on Twitter.

Chung is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Park accused of colluding with the former president to pressure businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations. Both Choi and Park have denied wrongdoing.

In March, Denmark's public prosecutor ordered the extradition of Chung, a 20-year-old dressage rider, "for the purpose of prosecution in her home country", a ruling she appealed to the district court.

REUTERS