EDB board gets five new members

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 17:35
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will get five new board members with effect from Feb 1, 2017, after the terms of three members ended on Jan 31, 2017.

The five appointees are all men, and their addition brings the total number of board members, including the chairman, to 15. Only one of the 15 is a woman.

The men joining the board are: Ichiro Iino, CEO for the Asia-Pacific region at Hitachi; Ilian Lubomirov Mihov, dean at business school Insead; Randy Isaac Walker, chairman and CEO at IBM Asia Pacific; Keppel Corp CEO Loh Chin Hua; and Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye.

The three men whose terms ended on Jan 31 are: Vinod Kumar, managing director and group CEO at Tata Communications; ST Engineering adviser Tan Pheng Hock; and Mark Nelson, vice-president of strategic planning at Chevron Corporation.

