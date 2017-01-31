You are here
Euro-area economic confidence highest since 2011
European Commission says index of executive and consumer sentiment rose to 108.2 from 107.8 in Dec 2016
Madrid
EURO-AREA economic confidence hit a six-year high in January, adding to signs of stronger growth and inflation that are fuelling a debate about European Central Bank stimulus.
An index of executive and consumer sentiment rose to 108.2 from 107.8 in December, the European
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg