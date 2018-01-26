You are here
Euro strength is a source of uncertainty: Draghi
He tells a news conference following the ECB's regular policy meeting that pumping money into the eurozone economy is still necessary in order to boost inflation
Frankfurt
THE euro's recent rise on foreign exchange markets is a source of uncertainty for the eurozone's inflation outlook and European Central Bank policymakers, ECB president Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
The common currency has rallied 5 per cent against the US dollar in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg