Euro zone factory growth surges to record

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
EURO zone factories ended 2017 growing at their fastest pace in more than two decades while performance in Asia was more uneven, with its third-largest economy India leading the field and manufacturing giant China unexpectedly resilient.
The synchronised global growth that
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo