You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe steps up pressure on Russia over spy attack

Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 8:27 AM

2018-03-20T135909Z_1338024562_RC1A37C03B20_RTRMADP_3_MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] European countries are set to take further steps to punish Russia over the poisoning of a former spy in England, officials said Friday, as diplomatic pressure builds on Moscow over the nerve agent attack.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday agreed to recall the bloc's ambassador from Moscow over the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury.

French president Emmanuel Macron said the poisoning with the Soviet-made "Novichok" agent was an "attack on European sovereignty", after EU leaders unanimously backed London's assessment that Moscow was to blame.

A number of member states are considering following Britain's lead and expelling Russian intelligence agents posing as diplomats, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying further coordinated actions were "necessary" to respond to the attack.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The question of whether to expel Russian diplomats will be left to individual member states and EU President Donald Tusk said action was expected as early as Monday.

But divisions remain over how far to go, with Austria already ruling out expelling diplomats, and former Polish PM Tusk said it was not clear how many states would join the expulsions.

"More than one but I don't think that it will be the whole group," Mr Tusk said.

Mr Macron told a joint news conference with Ms Merkel after a summit in Brussels that the March 4 incident - which Russia denies responsibility for - was "a serious challenge to our security and as an attack on European sovereignty".

"It calls for a coordinated, determined response from the European Union and its member states," the French leader said.

'Extraordinary measure'

Mrs May briefed other EU leaders on the probe into the Salisbury attack over a summit dinner on Thursday.

She managed to overcome resistance from countries like Greece and Italy who were reluctant to put their close Kremlin ties in jeopardy to persuade them to back Britain's conclusion that Moscow was to blame.

Ms Merkel said Mrs May had shared "certain findings" which left little doubt Moscow was behind the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.

"We believe that the analyses are already very well-founded and this has not been questioned by anyone," Ms Merkel said.

"We agreed - Germany and France at least - that such reactions are still necessary in addition to recalling the ambassador." European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said the recall of the ambassador was an "extraordinary measure" never before taken by the bloc.

The leaders of former Soviet bloc EU states the Czech Republic and Lithuania, as well as Denmark and Ireland, have said they were considering further unilateral steps, including expelling diplomats.

Latvia was the first to commit explicitly to expelling Russians, saying it expected to make an official announcement on Monday.

"One or several Russians involved in espionage activities, while living in Latvia with diplomatic passports, will be expelled from our country," foreign ministry spokesman Gints Jegermanis told AFP.

The Baltic states - annexed for decades by the Soviet Union until the fall of communism - often take a tough line on Russia, which they say subjects them to near-daily destabilisng cyber and disinformation attacks.

The head of the foreign affairs committee of the Estonian parliament suggested an alternative tactic to expelling diplomats, saying the EU should consider ending the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline project.

AFP

Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders, shipments surge in February

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

Singapore working with firms to seek exclusions from US steel tariffs

China hits back at the US where it hurts - in the pork belly

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

Editor's Choice

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
4 StanChart global CEO for commercial and private banking resigns
5 COE prices down across the board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

nm-sph-2303.png
Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening