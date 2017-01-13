You are here
Eurozone economy registers surprisingly strong growth spurt
Industrial output rises 1.5% on the month, 3.2% y-o-y as firms step up production before Christmas
Warsaw
INDUSTRIES across the eurozone cranked up output in November and Germany ended the year with its strongest growth in five years, data showed on Thursday, pointing to an economic spurt that may be arriving earlier than some European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers expect.
