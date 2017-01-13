You are here

Eurozone economy registers surprisingly strong growth spurt

Industrial output rises 1.5% on the month, 3.2% y-o-y as firms step up production before Christmas
Monthly retail sales in the bloc did fall by 0.4 per cent in November, but only after a rise by 1.4 per cent in October, by far the largest in years.
Warsaw

INDUSTRIES across the eurozone cranked up output in November and Germany ended the year with its strongest growth in five years, data showed on Thursday, pointing to an economic spurt that may be arriving earlier than some European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers expect.

