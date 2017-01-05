You are here

Eurozone inflation in December hits 3-year high

1.1% figure is double November's 0.6% for the 19-country single currency bloc
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50

The eurozone's low inflation rate has been a huge worry for the ECB as it pushes through a massive stimulus programme to get the faltering economy back on track.
Brussels

INFLATION in the eurozone jumped in December to the highest level in more than three years on the back of surging oil prices, official EU figures showed on Wednesday.

The 1.1 per cent figure for the 19-country single currency area nearly doubled November's 0.6 per cent in

