Ex-BSI banker slapped with 30-month jail term

Sentence for obstruction of justice was less than prosecution's push for 3-year 'deterrent' term
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

Yeo Jiawei faces a separate trial next year on allegations of money laundering, forgery and cheating.

Singapore

FORMER BSI banker Yeo Jiawei has been sentenced to a jail term of 30 months - the heaviest sentence so far for attempting to pervert the course of justice - in connection with Singapore's largest money-laundering probe linked to the massive 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB)

