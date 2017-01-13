You are here

Ex-BSI banker Yeo Jiawei splurged US$8.2m on Australian properties: report

Former Singapore banker Yeo Jiawei, accused of laundering money linked to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal, used a tax haven company as part of an US$8.2 million (S$11.6 million ) plus splurge on property in Australia's Gold Coast, The Guardian has reported.
Yeo's foray into Australian property began with a US$1.3 million luxury oceanfront apartment in Surfers Paradise, which he bought in 2014 direct from a collapsed developer, the report said.

