You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed sees limited wage pressures as labour market remains tight

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 06:44

[WASHINGTON] Economic growth was modest to moderate across the US in the past two months as labour markets stayed tight without much wage pressure and the auto industry emerged as one of the few possible sources of weakness, a Federal Reserve survey showed.

The central bank's Beige Book report, based on anecdotal information collected by the 12 regional Fed banks from early July through August, said consumer spending, capital expenditures and manufacturing all were increasing. Employment growth "slowed some" even as worker shortages worsened.

There were mixed results for vehicle sales and auto production, the report said.

"Contacts in many districts expressed concerns about a prolonged slowdown in the auto industry," according to the report, released Wednesday in Washington.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fed officials have been anxious to gather fresh economic information that could help them determine whether they should lift their benchmark interest rate a third time in 2017. They hiked in March and June largely in response to a robust labour market, but some policy makers have wavered in their commitment to another increase due to weak inflation.

The report only deepened the mystery over why a tightening labour market is failing to trigger higher wages and lift prices more generally.

Prices "rose modestly" across the country, the report said in language that was similar to the last Beige Book report released July 12. Input prices gained, particularly for freight, lumber and steel, the report stated. In response to those increases, however, many firms didn't pass on those higher costs to their customers.

SUBDUED INFLATION

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, excluding food and energy components, was just 1.4 per cent in the 12 months through July. Inflation has lagged below the Fed's 2 per cent target for most of the past five years.

With little inflation to worry about, Fed officials are rethinking how low the jobless rate can go before it starts to raise the cost of living.

"Employment growth slowed some on balance, ranging from a slight to a modest rate in most districts," the report stated.

"Labour markets were widely characterised as tight," with worker shortages most notable in manufacturing and construction, it said.

Firms in Atlanta, St Louis and Minneapolis were turning down business because of the dearth of people to hire, according to the report. Still, the majority of districts reported "limited wage pressures and modest to moderate wage growth".

Unemployment has hovered at 4.3 per cent to 4.4 per cent since April.

The report also included a brief section on the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey, which flooded much of the Houston area. The energy and natural resources industries along the Gulf Coast were "generally positive" before the storm shut some production, the report said.

While it's too soon to gauge the full extent of the economic fallout, freight prices jumped in the aftermath and the Port of Charleston in South Carolina expected increased volumes in coming weeks as shipments were routed away from the storm-ravaged region.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China's widening trade surplus remains a red flag for Trump

Draghi kicks off the QE exit debate he has long sought to avoid

May's Brexit battle returns to parliament

China's military practises for "surprise attack" over sea near Korea

South Korea deploys US anti-missile launchers amid clashes with protesters

US pushes oil embargo on North Korea, takes aim at Kim Jong Un

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening