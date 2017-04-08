You are here
Fitch cuts South Africa's credit rating to 'junk'
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 23:13
[JOHANNESBURG] Ratings agency Fitch said Friday it had cut South Africa credit rating to junk status, citing the recent political instability prompted by a cabinet reshuffle.
The agency downgraded the country's sovereign debt rating from 'BBB-' to 'BB+' but kept the outlook stable.
