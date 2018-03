Former South Korean president Lee Myung Bak reported to prosecutors for questioning in a corruption probe Wednesday and apologised for the controversy.

"I'm very sorry for causing concern to the people," Lee said on arrival at the prosecutors' office in Seoul.

The investigation into Lee means all living former South Korean presidents have been convicted, charged, or embroiled in criminal inquiries.

AFP