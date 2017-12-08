Fullerton to manage NTUC Income's assets

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
IN its quest for yield amid a low-interest rate and volatile financial environment, local insurer NTUC Income has appointed Temasek-owned Fullerton Fund Management Company as investment manager of its assets, worth around S$23 billion.
Under the partnership, Fullerton's
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo