George HW Bush hospitalised days after wife's death: office

[WASHINGTON] Former US president George HW Bush was being treated for a blood infection on Monday, just days after his wife Barbara's death, his office said.

"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," a statement read.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

AFP