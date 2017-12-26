You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 9:19 AM

[BERLIN] German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged citizens not to fear the uncertainty of the country's months-long political stalemate, speaking in his traditional Christmas address.

Chancellor Angela Merkel won elections three months ago without a clear majority and has since been struggling to form a new coalition, while staying on as head of a caretaker government.

Mr Steinmeier said that "not everything unexpected must scare us, and that includes the formation of a government which, in an unusual way, is dragging on".

"I assure you the state is operating according to the rules which our constitution has for a situation like this one, even if these rules were not needed in the past few decades," said the head of state in his pre-recorded speech on national TV. "Therefore, we can have trust."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Merkel's hopes for a fourth four-year term were complicated when initial talks to build an alliance between her conservative bloc, the liberal Free Democrats and the Greens collapsed in November.

She is now hoping for a re-run of her current left-right "grand coalition" with the second biggest party, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which is however reluctant to govern in her shadow again after a dismal election result.

SPD leader Martin Schulz, facing a sceptical party base, has only agreed to "open-ended" talks that could also lead to the toleration of a Merkel minority government - an option she however rejects.

In the end, the labour party's rank-and-file members will get to vote on whether to enter into a new coalition with Ms Merkel - or head into opposition, as Mr Schulz had vowed to do straight after the September election loss.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

China to overtake US economy by 2032 as Asian might builds

Japan inflation picks up in November but still below target

Philippines' Duterte's son quits as vice mayor of hometown Davao

Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange

Most BOJ policymakers saw need to sustain 'powerful' easing: Oct meeting minutes

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 World's most expensive home to hit market at US$500 million
4 Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court
5 MBS's staff and star power drive Sands for Singapore outreach
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor to buy second office property in Amsterdam's CBD for 55.5m euros

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening